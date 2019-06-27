Bitstar (BITS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.00

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Bitstar coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Bitstar has a total market capitalization of $197,754.00 and $25.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitstar has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitstar Profile

Bitstar (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 20,367,525 coins. The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com . The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitstar

Bitstar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

