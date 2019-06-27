BitBay Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, BitBay has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. BitBay has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and $6,144.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00039612 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002521 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BitBay

BAY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

