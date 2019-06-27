BidaskClub Lowers SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

SunOpta stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $276.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $215,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 215,000 shares of company stock worth $920,050. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 124,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in SunOpta by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

