BidaskClub Lowers ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $15.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.27 million, a P/E ratio of -32.74, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. As a group, analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other ADTRAN news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $100,622.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,009 shares in the company, valued at $335,508.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 75.3% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

