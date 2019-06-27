Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $2.06

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00017980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a total market cap of $50.49 million and approximately $58.92 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00299939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.90 or 0.01743920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00153108 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.86 or 0.05861294 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 24,498,400 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

