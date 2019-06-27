Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $44.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bruker from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bruker to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded Bruker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of BRKR opened at $48.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91. Bruker has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $49.88.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $57,419.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,791.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $16,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 801,374 shares of company stock valued at $33,241,419 in the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bruker by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

