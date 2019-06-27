Bank of America Analysts Give Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) a $221.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $221.00 target price on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Constellation Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.33.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $185.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $583,735.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $832,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,921 shares of company stock worth $16,404,441. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.