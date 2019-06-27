B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.55.

Shares of RGLD opened at $102.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.09. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Royal Gold by 8,465.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,209,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,184,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $82,113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,811,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,116,000 after buying an additional 831,019 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Royal Gold by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after buying an additional 285,839 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $18,053,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $182,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 38,821 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $3,587,836.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,423 shares of company stock worth $8,138,746. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

