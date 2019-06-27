Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOLD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Audentes Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 21,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $793,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,001 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,137.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $369,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,167.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,600,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,404,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOLD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.21. 414,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,134. Audentes Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.23.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.23). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.