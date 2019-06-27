Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Atossa Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Atossa Genetics alerts:

Shares of ATOS stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,915,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,192. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $23.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.50. Atossa Genetics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atossa Genetics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atossa Genetics stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 1.10% of Atossa Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.