Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) VP Sells $77,420.00 in Stock

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $77,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,818.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Peabody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of Astronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $87,560.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of Astronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $82,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $40.78 on Thursday. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Astronics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Astronics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

