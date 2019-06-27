Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Insider Acquires $107,267.09 in Stock

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $107,267.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AC stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $794.77 million, a PE ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.18. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 55.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Separately, Cowen reiterated an “average” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 263.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

