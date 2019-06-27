Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ABG. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

ABG opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $84.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,188,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,845.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,599 shares of company stock worth $2,589,539 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,252,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 83,165.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 176,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 176,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after buying an additional 117,677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 212,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after buying an additional 74,201 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

