ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on ANZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ANZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ANZ from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ANZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of ANZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ANZ has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ANZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.16%.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

