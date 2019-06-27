ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.39

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.39 and last traded at $78.39, with a volume of 7252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James set a $73.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $953.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.24.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Nash bought 1,445 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.76 per share, with a total value of $99,358.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,027.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur Przybyl sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $2,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,625,189.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,114. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 55,466.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.