ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.39

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.39 and last traded at $78.39, with a volume of 7252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James set a $73.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $953.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.24.
In other news, Director David Nash bought 1,445 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.76 per share, with a total value of $99,358.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,027.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur Przybyl sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $2,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,625,189.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,114. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 55,466.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.