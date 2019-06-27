Analyzing IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IF Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 10.11% 3.76% 0.46% Magyar Bancorp 9.78% 5.31% 0.43%

Risk and Volatility

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IF Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $26.91 million 2.76 $1.73 million N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp $26.47 million 2.67 $2.03 million N/A N/A

Magyar Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IF Bancorp.

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Magyar Bancorp does not pay a dividend. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IF Bancorp beats Magyar Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. The company also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. It operates through seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

