Analyzing Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) & Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Casey’s General Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kaixin Auto does not pay a dividend. Casey’s General Stores pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

31.9% of Kaixin Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Kaixin Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kaixin Auto and Casey’s General Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaixin Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A Casey’s General Stores 0 6 5 0 2.45

Casey’s General Stores has a consensus price target of $150.56, suggesting a potential downside of 1.16%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Kaixin Auto.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kaixin Auto and Casey’s General Stores’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto N/A N/A $2.26 million N/A N/A Casey’s General Stores $9.35 billion 0.60 $203.89 million $5.51 27.64

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Kaixin Auto.

Volatility & Risk

Kaixin Auto has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kaixin Auto and Casey’s General Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto N/A 49.46% 1.17% Casey’s General Stores 2.18% 14.95% 5.67%

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Kaixin Auto on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. Its stores also provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco products; and one grocery store. As of March 7, 2019, it operated approximately 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states in the Midwest and the South. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

