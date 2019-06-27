Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Axel Springer (SPR)

Axel Springer (FRA: SPR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/18/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/13/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/13/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/13/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/12/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/12/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/6/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €60.10 ($69.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €57.30 ($66.63) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €56.50 ($65.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €62.30 ($72.44) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €56.50 ($65.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SPR traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €62.10 ($72.21). 471,754 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €54.13. Axel Springer SE has a 52 week low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 52 week high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

