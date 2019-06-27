Analysts Expect Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($3.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 49,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,507. The company has a current ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 21.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 131,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

