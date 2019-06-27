Analysts Anticipate The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) to announce sales of $9.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.04 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $8.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $34.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.51 billion to $36.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $36.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.90 billion to $38.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, March 11th. HSBC lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $466,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,760,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 567.7% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.08. 9,625,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,391,870. The stock has a market cap of $218.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

