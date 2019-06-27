Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $490.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.20%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 176,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,403.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 268,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 80,018 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KFY traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $39.45. 373,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,679. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.29. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $68.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

