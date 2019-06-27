Amgen’s (AMGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $208.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.35.

Shares of AMGN opened at $183.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.39. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $351,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,117.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

