Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Communications Ltd. is a leading provider of intelligent IP service optimization solutions. Designed for carriers, service providers and enterprises, Allot solutions apply deep packet inspection technology to transform broadband pipes into smart networks. This creates the visibility and control vital to manage applications, services and subscribers, guarantee quality of service, contain operating costs and maximize revenue. Allot believes in listening to customers and provides them access to its global network of visionaries, innovators and support engineers. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLT. BidaskClub lowered Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allot Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a market cap of $242.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.68. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.27 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,278 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 595,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 219,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

