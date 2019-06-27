Air Canada (TSE:AC) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.41

Air Canada (TSE:AC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$41.41 and last traded at C$40.56, with a volume of 719779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Air Canada from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 4.6099998 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.81, for a total transaction of C$70,009.53.

Air Canada Company Profile (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

