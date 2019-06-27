Aegeus (AEG) Price Tops $0.0056

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Aegeus coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Aegeus has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aegeus has a market cap of $184,257.00 and $9,100.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00270923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.01703130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00007689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00148450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00018568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Aegeus Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 37,603,451 coins and its circulating supply is 32,653,197 coins. The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io . Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aegeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

