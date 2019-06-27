Adelphoi Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $155,024.00 and $355.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

