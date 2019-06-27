Adams (LON:ADA) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.50

Adams PLC (LON:ADA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 million and a PE ratio of 3.89.

Adams Company Profile (LON:ADA)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

