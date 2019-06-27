Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.51 million.Actuant also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.15-1.21 EPS.

Actuant stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Actuant has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.21 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Actuant will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATU shares. Maxim Group reissued a positive rating on shares of Actuant in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. GMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.11.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

