Aareal Bank’s (ARL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

ARL has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €33.30 ($38.72) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nord/LB set a €29.30 ($34.07) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.46 ($38.90).

ARL opened at €22.93 ($26.66) on Monday. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €22.59 ($26.27) and a 52-week high of €40.15 ($46.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €26.34.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

