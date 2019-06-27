$81.13 Billion in Sales Expected for BP plc (NYSE:BP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BP plc (NYSE:BP) will post sales of $81.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $85.83 billion. BP reported sales of $76.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BP will report full-year sales of $311.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.16 billion to $335.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $358.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $284.53 billion to $434.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BP.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. BP’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,672. The company has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. BP has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $47.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BP by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 183,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of BP by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BP by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 969,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,760,000 after buying an additional 26,273 shares during the period. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

