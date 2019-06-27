$8.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to announce sales of $8.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.89 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $8.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $20.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.17 billion to $21.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.22 billion to $24.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

NTR stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. 62,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,295. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,584,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,556 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Nutrien by 94.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,494,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,969,000 after buying an additional 2,671,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,680,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,535,000 after buying an additional 1,824,741 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $74,114,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Nutrien by 4,025.6% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 744,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after buying an additional 726,941 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

