$61.32 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post sales of $61.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the highest is $63.30 million. Repligen reported sales of $47.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $252.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $256.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $295.51 million, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $300.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 10.11%. Repligen’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

In other Repligen news, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $100,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,152,748.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 9.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 94,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 3.8% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 9.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,082,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

RGEN traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.82. The company had a trading volume of 468,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,674. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 114.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.95. Repligen has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $83.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

