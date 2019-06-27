$5.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Aecom (NYSE:ACM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will report $5.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aecom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.25 billion and the lowest is $5.09 billion. Aecom posted sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aecom will report full year sales of $20.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $20.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $21.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Aecom had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of ACM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.42. 740,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aecom has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Aecom news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $268,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aecom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 154,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aecom by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,223,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Aecom by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Aecom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

