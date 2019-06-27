$3.57 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to report $3.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.87 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year sales of $13.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $14.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.39 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. United States Steel had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,731,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,577,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,090,000 after acquiring an additional 846,135 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $15,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $10,537,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of X traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 309,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,337,476. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.78. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $38.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.73%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.