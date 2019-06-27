$3.57 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to report $3.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.87 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year sales of $13.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $14.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.39 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. United States Steel had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,731,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,577,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,090,000 after acquiring an additional 846,135 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $15,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $10,537,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of X traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 309,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,337,476. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.78. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $38.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.73%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.