$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will post sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.36 billion. Masco reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 675.68% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Masco to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their target price on Masco from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Masco stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. 132,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Masco’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Masco by 91.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,095,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,245 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $234,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $472,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

