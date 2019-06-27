1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

FCCY has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $156.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $23.45.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.