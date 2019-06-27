$0.56 EPS Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Invesco reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invesco.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.93 million. Invesco had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Edward Jones cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.09.

In other news, Director Ben F. Johnson III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $213,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,186.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 2,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,252,222 shares of company stock valued at $10,619,199 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Invesco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,410,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,165. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco (IVZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.