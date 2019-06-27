$0.45 EPS Expected for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s earnings. Greenhill & Co., Inc. reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenhill & Co., Inc..

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.43 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:GHL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.87. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 149,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

