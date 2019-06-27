$0.23 EPS Expected for Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Bank of Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Commerce.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 25.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Karl L. Silberstein purchased 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $31,104.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,806.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Inderkum purchased 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $26,687.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $133,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 885,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 328.3% in the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 495,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 379,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 57,763 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 71,426 shares during the period. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOCH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 56,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $188.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

