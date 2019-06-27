$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. NIC reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.07 million. NIC had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $26.00 price objective on NIC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 239,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22. NIC has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NIC’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in NIC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in NIC by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 218,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 184,390 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NIC by 201.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

