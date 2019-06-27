-$0.16 EPS Expected for Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Cerecor posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cerecor.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 226.50% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CERC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cerecor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

In related news, insider Simon Pedder purchased 6,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 12,587 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,046.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 225,219 shares of company stock worth $1,077,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerecor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CERC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerecor (CERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.