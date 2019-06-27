$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $98.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $44,092.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $150,353.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,322.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 394,570 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,234. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40.

Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

