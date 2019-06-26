Zurcoin Price Reaches $0.0006 (ZUR)

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, Zurcoin has traded up 84.2% against the US dollar. One Zurcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Zurcoin has a total market cap of $55,443.00 and approximately $76.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000296 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin Profile

Zurcoin (ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is zurcoin.org

Buying and Selling Zurcoin

Zurcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zurcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zurcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

