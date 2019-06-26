Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $197.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.53. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $237.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 4,019 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $773,135.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,833.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,016,997 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,418,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,320,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,760,000 after purchasing an additional 263,478 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,013,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 896.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 149,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

