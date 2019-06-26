Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Timkensteel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Timkensteel from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

Timkensteel stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Timkensteel has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.25 million, a P/E ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 2.37.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Timkensteel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Timkensteel will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,776.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

