Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to “Hold”

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Get Dassault Systemes alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DASTY. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of DASTY opened at $159.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dassault Systemes has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $163.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.25.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 16.90%. On average, analysts expect that Dassault Systemes will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,188,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 39.4% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 10.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 44.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dassault Systemes (DASTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systemes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systemes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.