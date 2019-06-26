Zacks: Brokerages Expect Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.50. Louisiana-Pacific reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Louisiana-Pacific.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NYSE LPX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,716,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $442,821,000 after acquiring an additional 79,358 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,078 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,278,000 after buying an additional 390,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,209,077 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after buying an additional 92,671 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,711,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,713,000 after buying an additional 605,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $59,855,000 after buying an additional 1,115,786 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

