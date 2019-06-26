Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.04. Zions Bancorporation NA posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation NA.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.64 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,429. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.99.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $535,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James R. Abbott sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $91,110.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.