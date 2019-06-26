Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $7.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Bank of America downgraded GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 275,095 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,295,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,398,000 after purchasing an additional 93,245 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $2,367,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.92. GameStop has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

