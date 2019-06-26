Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATI. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,231.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

ATI stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. 887,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,343. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.